Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Up 3.3%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $202.60 and last traded at $202.33. Approximately 83,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,512,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.80.

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

