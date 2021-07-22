Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share.

LUV traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 438,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.