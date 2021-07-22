D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 501,183 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 501,183 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $54,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after buying an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after buying an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after buying an additional 210,672 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after buying an additional 286,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.