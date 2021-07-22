D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 363.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,501 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.39% of PagSeguro Digital worth $59,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $546,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 369.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 19.9% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 968.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 141,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $57.13 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

