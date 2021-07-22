Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $71,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

