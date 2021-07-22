Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Makes New $326,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 361,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 129,428 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000.

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95.

