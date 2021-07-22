Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Cut by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,117 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.72% of Tenable worth $65,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $98,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

