Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $5.89 Million Investment in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 591,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth $146,000.

LJAQU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

