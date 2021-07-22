OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

NYSE:OMF traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.86. 33,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

