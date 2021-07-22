Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys New Shares in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 10.23% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $216,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EUSG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 64,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.