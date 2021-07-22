ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.10-9.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.64.

ICON Public stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.52. 8,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,241. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

