Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys New Stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEGO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legato Merger stock remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,814. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

