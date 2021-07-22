Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Down 5.1%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 5,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 974,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.