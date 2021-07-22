National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.15

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.15 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 22956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

