Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Shares of AFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,567. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.82. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, CFO Amy Trojanowski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 370,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $2,030,701.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armstrong Flooring stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 318.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Armstrong Flooring worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

