Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

