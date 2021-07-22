Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Trading Up 4.6%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.61.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($83.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($82.93). On average, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm bought 125,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,012,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,715,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

