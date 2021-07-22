Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $1.41 Million in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,508,000.

Shares of VENAU opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

