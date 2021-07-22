Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRSR opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

