Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 446.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Eaton stock opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.46. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $91.72 and a twelve month high of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

