200,000 Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASPCU. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,708,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,489,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,488,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,991,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,186,000.

Shares of ASPCU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

