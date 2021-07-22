250,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) Acquired by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

