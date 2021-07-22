Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 199,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

