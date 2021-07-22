Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $900,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 664.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $233.57 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

