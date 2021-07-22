Optimal Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

