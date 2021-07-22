Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 66.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $277.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $284.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.