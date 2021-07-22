Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Corning by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 86,864 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,313.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

