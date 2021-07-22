Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCRCU. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,430,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $6,176,000.

NASDAQ:DCRCU opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

