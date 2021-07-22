Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000.

Shares of HCII stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

