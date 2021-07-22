Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $302.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of -280.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $306.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.