Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.