RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 555.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 102.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $267.75 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

