Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $98,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,143 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 1,375,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,902,000 after purchasing an additional 450,620 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 90,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,061,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 601,533 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,240,000 after purchasing an additional 162,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WORK stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

