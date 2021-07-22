Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.60% of Tyler Technologies worth $103,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $485.68 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $489.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

