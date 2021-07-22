Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,368 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $120,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

