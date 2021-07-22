Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,818,000. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,143,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $106.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

