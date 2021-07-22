1,741 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $227.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $162.60 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

