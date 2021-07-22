Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 1,734 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 661.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Autoliv by 554.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

NYSE ALV opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.27. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

