CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 3,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 36.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 90.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.