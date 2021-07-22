CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.
GIB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 3,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 36.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 90.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
