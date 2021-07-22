Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,305 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.12% of Pentair worth $116,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 457,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

