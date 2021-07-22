Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,887 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $121,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after buying an additional 2,329,123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 308,143 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,283,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,022,639 shares of company stock valued at $43,905,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

