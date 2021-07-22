Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 389,617 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.23% of HCA Healthcare worth $145,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $249.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.86.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

