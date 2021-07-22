Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

