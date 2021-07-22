NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.95

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.95 and last traded at $162.86, with a volume of 121751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $257.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,339 shares of company stock worth $52,513,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

