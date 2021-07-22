Bitblocks (BBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $341,497.01

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $341,497.01 and $218.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,418.45 or 1.00203228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00034386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009698 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

