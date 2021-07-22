Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.61. 63,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,001. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $110.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.
In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.