Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.61. 63,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,001. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

