Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 359,114 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,074,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,114 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $157,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

