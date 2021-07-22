Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Separately, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNY opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

