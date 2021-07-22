EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 520,334 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of EOG Resources worth $170,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

