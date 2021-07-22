Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 292,858 Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 292,858 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 5.47% of Image Sensing Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISNS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISNS opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

In other Image Sensing Systems news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,282 shares in the company, valued at $684,666.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,173 shares of company stock worth $48,843. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

